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"A new generation" - Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil's 2030 World Cup masterplan during Real Madrid visit
A welcome return to Valdebebas
Carlo Ancelotti returned to familiar surroundings by visiting the Real Madrid City training complex in Valdebebas. The former Real Madrid boss and current Brazil national team coach took time to greet the squad and technical staff before their training session. Speaking about his visit, Ancelotti admitted he was delighted to step back into a place where he spent so many successful years.
- AFP
Checking in on Brazil stars
During his visit, the experienced Italian manager took the opportunity to catch up closely with Real Madrid's Brazilian contingent. He spent time evaluating the current physical condition and recovery processes of stars like Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo. For Ancelotti, balancing his dual responsibilities as a national team coach and a fond former manager made for a special morning in the Spanish capital.
Planning for a new generation
Looking ahead to the global stage, Ancelotti discussed his long-term blueprint for the Brazil national team following the conclusion of the previous World Cup cycle. He noted that the recent tournament marked the end of an era for a group of legendary players, necessitating a transition toward fresh talent.
"We are evaluating young Brazilian players spread all over the world, in Brazil and in Europe, to start programming a new generation that can arrive at the 2030 World Cup with ambition, quality, and readiness," Ancelotti explained.
- DeFodi Images
Preparing for upcoming friendlies
The Selecao boss highlighted the exceptional raw quality currently emerging among young Brazilian prospects aged 20 and 21. With the groundwork underway, the coaching staff intends to use upcoming friendly fixtures—beginning with a double-header against Australia in Townsville on 25 September and Brisbane on 29 September, followed by a trip to Kolkata to face India on 3 October—as vital testing grounds. As Ancelotti oversees this nationwide talent evaluation, the ultimate goal remains building a competitive squad capable of challenging any opponent on the planet by 2030.
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