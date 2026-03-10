New Balance drop dazzling new boot pack as Eberechi Eze, Timothy Weah & Endrick get World Cup ready

With fewer than 100 days to go until the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, New Balance are staying true to their athlete-first mentality, as the pack is intended to focus on how the wearer interprets speed, control and craft in their own individual way.

The new-look Furon v8 - the boot of choice for the likes of Saka, Eze and Weah - and Tekela - Endrick's preference - arrive in a mesmerising pink with white touches on the heel and sole, while the clean 442 v3 is mainly white with pink surrounding the New Balance 'N' and on the soleplate.