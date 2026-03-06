Morocco promote youth team coach to replace Walid Regragui as departing boss explains departure ahead of World Cup

The Moroccan Football Federation has confirmed the departure of Regragui less than 100 days before the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists kick off their campaign in North America. The decision follows a period of immense pressure on the man who became a national icon in Qatar.

In a swift move to ensure stability, the federation has promoted Ouahbi to the senior role. Ouahbi comes into the role after a highly successful tenure with the youth teams, most notably guiding Morocco's U-20 team to the 2025 U-20 World Cup title.