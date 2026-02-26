More injury woes for Barcelona! Frenkie de Jong faces weeks on sidelines after latest setback

Should the three-to-four-week recovery timeline be confirmed, De Jong will be absent for a gruelling run of fixtures. The midfielder is expected to miss up to seven matches, including the high-stakes second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Atlético Madrid. Furthermore, he will be unavailable for both legs of the Champions League round of 16, where Barca are set to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United. In La Liga, the Blaugrana will have to navigate tricky encounters against Villarreal, Athletic Club, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano without their primary deep-lying playmaker.

There is a slim hope for a miracle return in time for the second leg of the Champions League clash at Camp Nou scheduled for mid-March. However, there is a prevailing pessimism about such a rapid turnaround, and it is likely he will also be forced to withdraw from international duty with Netherlands during the upcoming break. The medical staff is proceeding with caution, as rushing the midfielder back could lead to a relapse that might end his domestic campaign entirely, a risk the club is unwilling to take given his history of ankle and muscle issues.