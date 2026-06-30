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Monaco trigger €11m purchase option on Ansu Fati - the man that inherited Lionel Messi’s fabled No.10 shirt at Barcelona
Permanent move sealed
Both Barcelona and Monaco have confirmed the permanent transfer. Following a successful season-long loan, Monaco triggered the €11m clause to secure Fati on a contract running until 2030. Barcelona confirmed the agreement in an official club statement, noting that they have retained a percentage of any future sale.
During his loan spell last season, Fati rediscovered his best form, making 30 appearances and scoring 12 goals for Monaco. This impressive return equated to a goal every 110 minutes, which stood as the best ratio in Ligue 1. Fati was also named man of the match on three occasions, proving his worth to Monaco.
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Barcelona bid farewell
Fati departs Barcelona having made 123 first-team appearances and scoring 29 goals. Once regarded as the brightest talent from La Masia, Fati debuted in the 2019-20 season and quickly established himself as a record-breaker. Fati became the youngest league scorer for Barcelona at 16 years and 304 days in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna. He later broke the Champions League record against Inter at 17 years and 40 days.
Barcelona released a statement to express their gratitude: "FC Barcelona would like to thank Ansu Fati publicly for his commitment, dedication and his contribution during his time as a blaugrana, and wishes him all the best for the future both on and off the field."
Rebuilding a career in France
At Monaco, Fati has finally found consistent playing time after a challenging spell with Brighton in the Premier League. The Spain international integrated swiftly into the Monaco squad, demonstrating his technical qualities and eye for goal. Fati delivered crucial performances, including a memorable brace in the derby against Nice, alongside match-winning goals against Lens and Metz.
Monaco highlighted his return to peak physical rhythm and efficiency on the pitch, emphasizing that Fati will continue to put his technical abilities at the service of the team. The permanent transfer represents a fresh chapter for Fati away from the immense pressure of Catalonia.
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What comes next for Fati?
Fati will now focus on spearheading Monaco as they prepare for their upcoming domestic and European campaigns. With his long-term future resolved, Fati can concentrate on maintaining his excellent goalscoring form and potentially earning a recall to the Spanish national team. Monaco will rely heavily on Fati to challenge Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title next season.