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Double injury blow for Chelsea as Xabi Alonso confirms Moises Caicedo and summer signing will miss Luton clash
Blues missing key duo for Carabao Cup
After kicking off their Premier League campaign with a 3-2 victory away to Fulham on Monday evening, Chelsea now turn their attention to domestic cup action. However, Alonso's side must navigate Thursday's Carabao Cup fixture against Luton Town without two crucial stars.
Neither Caicedo nor recent summer signing Palestra featured in the west London derby. Both players remain unavailable for the upcoming fixture at Stamford Bridge, significantly limiting Alonso's ability to rotate his starting XI. Palestra, who joined from Atalanta in the recent transfer window, is facing an uncertain timeline for his return, while Caicedo appears slightly closer to making his comeback.
- AFP
Alonso explains injury setbacks
Following the hard-fought win at Craven Cottage, Alonso revealed that his absent stars had suffered minor issues during training. The Spanish coach emphasised a cautious approach to player fitness in the early stages of the campaign.
"During the week they had a few setbacks," Alonso explained during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon. "With Moi – and with any [player] – we don’t want to take too much risk. They weren’t ready to play tonight."
The Chelsea boss provided a further update on the pair's condition ahead of the Luton clash. Alonso confirmed their immediate absence but offered a glimmer of optimism regarding the weekend's league schedule.
"Not for tomorrow, both won’t make it," Alonso stated. "Let’s see, hopefully Moi could make it for the weekend, but we need to check a little bit more with Marco. Otherwise everyone from Monday is okay, Cole [Palmer] is absolutely fine."
Goalkeeping questions and Penders opportunity
Beyond the treatment room, Chelsea are navigating intense transfer speculation. First-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez faced scrutiny for his performance against Fulham, sparking reports that the Blues could target Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez before the deadline. Consequently, backup shot-stopper Mike Penders could earn an opportunity to impress between the sticks against the Hatters.
Addressing the goalkeeper selection, Alonso remained guarded: "Penders is part of the squad, so he has an opportunity. We will decide and then I am giving the team tomorrow to the players, so I prefer to respect that they know first."
Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez is set to feature on Thursday despite persistent links to Manchester City. Praising the Argentine's focus, Alonso added: "Enzo, yes we expect him to be involved. He is training really well, he’s a good professional, and he will be involved."
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Fernandez involved amid City transfer links
One player who looks certain to feature is Enzo Fernandez, despite persistent rumours linking the Argentine midfielder with a sensational move to Manchester City. Alonso was quick to praise the professionalism of the 2022 World Cup winner and confirmed his availability for the upcoming match. The manager added: "Enzo, yes we expect him to be involved. He is training really well, he’s a good professional, and he will be involved."
While Caicedo pushes to be fit for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League fixture this weekend, the club are still monitoring their long-term absentees. Jordan Henderson and Emmanuel Emegha both missed the opening-day victory and remain sidelined, though they are expected to resume full training within a fortnight.
A victory over Luton would secure progression in the Carabao Cup and maintain early momentum under Alonso. However, the manager must carefully balance his squad selection to avoid aggravating current fitness issues ahead of a demanding domestic schedule.
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