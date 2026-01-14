Why Mohamed Salah won't make immediate return to Liverpool despite Egypt's AFCON knockout by Sadio Mane's Senegal - explained

A cagy contest in Tangiers was settled when Mane lashed in a low finish from the edge of the box with 12 minutes left on the clock to give Senegal a deserved lead. They will face the winners of the other semi-final, hosts Morocco, in the showpiece in Rabat on Sunday.

Salah had scored four times en route to the last four, but Egypt's talisman was kept quiet by the Senegalese backline. The defeat means his hopes of winning a first-ever continental title have been snuffed out once again and he is now set to head back to his club.