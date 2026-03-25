Mohamed Salah reportedly 'unlikely' to pursue MLS move with Liverpool exit on the horizon

MLS clubs, though, are not among them. According to The Athletic, San Diego, a supposed destination, do not view Salah as an appropriate target - as a big money DP doesn't fit their 'sporting philosophy.' Chicago Fire, who have also been linked in the past, are also not interested in securing his services.

Still, there could be other clubs in the mix. New York City FC reportedly 'won't rule out' an attempt.

Meanwhile, MLS Commissioner vouched for his signature at the SBJ Business of Soccer event in Atlanta:

"I couldn’t say that until he announced that he was leaving Liverpool," Garber said. “But what a great player he would be in MLS. And I think we would provide him with a great platform."