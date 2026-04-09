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Mohamed Salah told to move to MLS & 'be a megastar like Lionel Messi' as 'big reason' for his Liverpool struggles identified
American Dream beckons for Salah?
As Salah prepares for his Liverpool departure, Smicer believes the United States offers the perfect stage for the next chapter. Speaking via BetVictor, the former Czech international suggested that the burgeoning culture of soccer in the US makes it a more attractive destination than the Saudi Pro League. He said: "Mohamed Salah to MLS or Saudi? It depends on which culture he wants to go to, but they will love him everywhere. I think in the US, for me, football is growing there. The stadiums are starting to fill. It's a good atmosphere. If I was in his position, I'd go to the US. But we'll see what he's going to decide. Maybe he can surprise us and he can stay in Europe. You never know. But in the US, he would be a megastar like Lionel Messi."
- Getty Images
The 'big reason' behind Salah's dip in form
With just five Premier League goals this season, Salah has been unable to replicate the stunning form that saw him score 29 league goals and almost single-handedly carry Liverpool to the title last year. Addressing this sharp decline, Smicer pointed to the absence of a familiar partner on the right flank as a major factor in Salah’s perceived lack of rhythm compared to previous campaigns.
"I think a big reason it hasn’t worked out this season is because he lost Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right back. He could play alongside him with his eyes closed. They knew each other so well on the pitch. This season he has had Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and sometimes Dominik Szoboszlai, it’s not comfortable for him. He’s got a lot of game in his legs for years to come, it won’t be at Liverpool but he will have the last word," Smicer noted.
Pressure lifted by exit news
The narrative surrounding Salah changed significantly following the confirmation that he would be departing Anfield. While such news can often unsettle a squad, the 2005 Champions League winner believes the transparency has actually benefited the player by silencing the constant speculation regarding his goal tallies.
Reflecting on the timing of the news, Smicer noted: “I think it was the right move. I think it takes the pressure off his shoulders as well because there was questioning about his form, wondering why he wasn't scoring 30 goals like every year. Now I think the air is clear, we know what will happen, and we can concentrate on our objectives for the season. So I think it was the right move. I have to say bravo to him for agreeing to it, because it must have been hard to decide to do it.”
- AFP
What's next for Egyptian King?
The tension regarding Salah’s role was further highlighted during Liverpool's recent European exploits. Slot made the decision to leave the winger on the bench for the entire 90 minutes during a 2-0 defeat to PSG, later claiming his side was in "survival mode" and it was better for the forward to save his energy.
With a mountain to climb in the second leg at Anfield, the pressure is on the coaching staff to effectively reintegrate their outgoing superstar. As the Reds balance a domestic top-five race with their remaining continental ambitions, the focus remains on whether Salah can produce one final golden chapter before potentially heading to the US or the Middle East.