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Moataz Elgammal

Mohamed Salah agent speaks out on speculation around star's next move after confirming he will leave Liverpool in the summer

M. Salah
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Mohamed Salah's representative has issued a strong warning to the media and fans following the forward's shock announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Ramy Abbas firmly shut down the growing rumours regarding the Egyptian's next destination, making it clear that no decision has been made yet as the 33-year-old prepares for an emotional Anfield exit.

  • Salah posts emotional Anfield farewell video

    The stern message from the representative arrives in the wake of a highly emotional announcement from the 33-year-old. Despite signing a contract extension last year designed to keep him at the club until 2027, an agreement has been reached to end his illustrious nine-year tenure one year early. Speculation had been mounting throughout a difficult campaign, exacerbated by a public rift with head coach Arne Slot, where the player expressed feeling thrown "under the bus".

    Addressing supporters directly in a surprise video, he stated: "I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's a history. It's a spirit I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club."

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    Abbas shuts down transfer rumours

    Following the widespread media chatter, the agent took to social media platform X to address the intense speculation surrounding his client's future. The rumour mill went into overdrive just hours after the international confirmed his impending departure from Merseyside. With the forward set to become a highly sought-after free agent, various outlets falsely claimed knowledge of his next destination. To silence the noise, the representative posted a characteristically blunt statement. He warned: “We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows. Beware of the click-whoring attention seekers.”

  • Suitors line up for signature

    Even with the lack of a confirmed agreement, the race to secure the legendary winger's services will undoubtedly dominate the upcoming summer transfer window. Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al-Ittihad have reportedly held talks regarding a potential switch, maintaining their long-standing desire to bring the superstar to the Middle East. Furthermore, Major League Soccer franchises have emerged as viable alternatives should he seek a fresh challenge outside of Europe. As the most high-profile free agent on the market, he will not be short of lucrative offers, though the world must wait for an official update from his camp.

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    Focus turns to securing silverware

    While debates over his future rage on, the third-all-time leading goalscorer for the Reds is entirely focused on finishing his current campaign on a high note. The club released a statement confirming his departure at the end of the 2025-26 season, noting his desire to provide transparency to fans out of respect and gratitude. Although their Premier League title defence is over, there is still an opportunity to add an FA Cup and another Champions League medal to an already packed trophy cabinet.

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