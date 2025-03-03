MLS rewind: Lionel Messi not essential, a new king in Charlotte, and the goal of the season?

Wilfried Zaha showed up in style for Charlotte, while Miami showed there is life beyond Messi - when required

It turns out that there are some decent footballers in Miami not named Lionel Messi. We knew that all along, of course. Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are all legends of the game in their own right. But this team is supposed to rely on its great Argentine.

Take him out, and they go from league favorites to above average side. Not that you would have known on Sunday night. It turned out to be a case of "No Messi, No Problem" for Inter Miami, who rolled past Houston to pick up their first win of the MLS campaign.

But that wasn't the only major event of the weekend. Wilfried Zaha was handed his first start for Charlotte FC - and proved to be a watch-winner despite not playing particularly well (which might be exactly why Charlotte signed him).

There was also, for the first time this season, a Cavan Sullivan sighting, with the rising star looking promising in a brief cameo as the Philadelphia Union battered trendy MLS Cup pick Cincinnati.

Piece it all together, and it was yet another intriguing weekend of MLS action, one in which the big team won, a bunch of others dropped points, and a league superstar showed up for the first time.

GOAL looks at the biggest developments from the weekend in MLS Rewind.