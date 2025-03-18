MLS told how it can become ‘the biggest league in the world’ and attract top European players as ex-Arsenal and Colorado Rapids star sends Lionel Messi and Christian Pulisic message
Former MLS star Anders Limpar has explained how the most ambitious of American sporting enterprises can become “the biggest league in the world”.
- Argentine icon has helped to raise profile
- USMNT stars still head to Europe
- Big businesses urged to invest in league