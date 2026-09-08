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Joe Willock strikes late as Newcastle edge past Millwall in Carabao Cup
Newcastle survive Carabao Cup scare
Newcastle have booked their place in the Carabao Cup last 16 after securing a hard-fought victory over Millwall. Jaissle named a strong starting XI for the third-round tie at the Den. Despite fielding a formidable line-up, the Premier League side struggled to find their rhythm in the final third.
The 2025 winners dominated possession but looked incredibly blunt in front of goal for much of the evening. Willock eventually proved the hero, saving the visitors from the jeopardy of a looming penalty shootout. His decisive late intervention ensured Jaissle maintained his unbeaten start to the campaign.
- AFP
Willock breaks stubborn Millwall resistance
The Magpies managed just a single shot on target during a frustrating opening hour in south London. Millwall goalkeeper Filip Marschall stood tall, brilliantly beating away a venomous Willock effort at his near post.
However, the midfielder would not be denied a second time as the clock ticked down. With 81 minutes on the clock, Lewis Hall delivered a precise, drilled cross into the penalty area.
Willock reacted quickest, turning the ball into the net to finally break Millwall's stubborn resistance. The goal came as a massive relief to the travelling Newcastle supporters, who had watched their team toil for long periods.
Arconte hits post in dramatic tie
Before Willock's breakthrough, Millwall had threatened to pull off a spectacular cup upset. Substitute Tairyk Arconte almost punished some slack defending from Tino Livramento when he burst through on goal, only to see his drilled effort crash back off the post.
Newcastle also endured moments of intense frustration at the other end. The visitors had a strong penalty appeal waved away on the stroke of half-time. Fabian Schar appeared to have his shirt pulled inside the box by Millwall defender Caleb Taylor. However, the referee dismissed the protests, forcing Newcastle to eventually find a breakthrough from open play.
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Newcastle prepare for Leeds United test
After successfully navigating their tricky cup assignment, Newcastle will turn their attention back to domestic action. The Magpies are scheduled to face Leeds United in their next Premier League fixture as they look to build momentum.
Meanwhile, Millwall must dust themselves down and focus on climbing the Championship table. The Lions will host Blackburn Rovers in their upcoming league match.
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