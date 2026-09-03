Millwall suffered a miserable night at The Den as a mounting medical emergency contributed heavily to a 3-0 Championship defeat against Wrexham, the club co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds as chairman. The Lions entered the fixture already missing eight senior players through injury, forcing significant tactical reshuffling before kick-off.

Due to the absence of available wide players, Millwall started the match with a central defensive trio featuring Caleb Taylor, Jake Cooper, and Indonesia national team defender Elkan Baggott. However, their problems worsened dramatically during the contest as Casper de Norre, Josh Coburn, and substitute Zak Lovelace all sustained injuries and were forced off.

The new casualties brought Millwall's list of unavailable players to a staggering 11 senior squad members. Wrexham took full advantage of the hosts' physical depletion, securing their first league win of the campaign through an own goal, a Kieffer Moore strike, and a Jacques Ekomie finish.



