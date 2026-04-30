'It's against the rules!' - Mikel Arteta vents FURY at Champions League officials over 'completely unacceptable' Eberechi Eze penalty decision

Arteta did not hold back in his post-match assessment after seeing a crucial penalty decision overturned at the Metropolitano. The incident occurred in the 78th minute when Eze - who came on as a substitute in the second half - was brought down by David Hancko, only for referee Danny Makkelie to reverse his original call after a lengthy VAR review.

"After going back into the dressing room, speaking to the boys and watching the penalty incident, it's extremely disappointing and annoying because it was against the rules and it changes the course of the tie," Arteta told TNT Sports. "I'm very, very upset. The whole sequence. There is clear contact. You make the decision, you cannot overturn that decision when you have to look at it 13 times. It's completely unacceptable at this level. It's the wrong decision."