Middlesbrough star won't pursue discrimination case against Taylor Harwood-Bellis amid Southampton 'spying' scandal

According to The Independent, the FA has officially closed the inquiry into an alleged discriminatory comment made during Southampton's 2-1 Championship play-off victory. Middlesbrough defender Ayling initially flagged to referee Andrew Madley that Saints captain Harwood-Bellis, who is the future son-in-law of Manchester United legend Roy Keane, had referenced his stammer. However, after reviewing the match report, the FA contacted the Teesside club on Wednesday but were informed that Ayling did not wish to take the allegation further. This ends the disciplinary process for the 24-year-old defender, sparing him a personal sanction during a chaotic week.