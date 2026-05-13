Roy Keane's future son-in-law accused of using 'discriminatory language' towards Middlesbrough rival in Southampton's Championship play-off semi-final victory

The high-pressure atmosphere of the Championship play-offs boiled over on Tuesday night as Southampton secured a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough, but the result was marred by serious allegations on the pitch. In the 38th minute, referee Andy Madley was forced to halt proceedings following a confrontation between Southampton captain Harwood-Bellis and Boro defender Luke Ayling, after the latter received a yellow card for a cynical foul on Leo Scienza.

Sky Sports journalist Jonathan Oakes, as per The Mirror, reported that Ayling alleged Harwood-Bellis used "discriminatory language" towards him, with other players also claimed to have heard the remarks. This sparked a frantic discussion between the match officials and the respective management teams.