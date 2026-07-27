Micky van de Ven delighted by Tottenham's 'new ambition' in transfer market after 'unacceptable' 2025-26 season as he hails 'passionate' Roberto De Zerbi

Van de Ven has spoken candidly about the club's transformative summer, suggesting that the record-breaking investment in the playing squad signals a vital shift in mentality. After a chaotic 2025-26 campaign that saw Spurs finish 17th for the second year running, the 25-year-old believes the board’s decision to back new manager Roberto De Zerbi with a £237m war chest is exactly what the dressing room required.

"It's really good that you can see the club has made some changes," the centre-back told BBC Sport during the club’s pre-season tour in Australia. "You can see the club has a new ambition. It's something that's really important for players who have been here for a long time. Last season was a stressful season, unacceptable from our side, so to leave all of that behind and go into the new season fresh means a lot."







