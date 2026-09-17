Michael Carrick on the brink? Man Utd boss warned he could be SACKED by October as pressure mounts at Old Trafford after Carabao Cup exit

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes Carrick is already fighting for his job, despite signing a permanent deal through to 2028 earlier this year. Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor suggested United's hierarchy may soon evaluate alternative options if poor form persists.

"If this carries on, if they lose away at Fulham at the weekend... it’s the three-week international break," Agbonlahor said. "If you’re Manchester United, are you starting to look at who we can tap up? Who can we speak to? If this carries on for another four or five games, maybe they make a change. But at the moment he’s still got his job for sure."

Agbonlahor also pulled no punches when evaluating United's back four of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, and Noussair Mazraoui, whilst questioning the squad's desire. "Defensively so poor, so open. That’s one of the worst defensive performances I’ve seen in years," he remarked. "They looked like they give up. Just no desire. [Joshua] Zirkzee, it was like he was frustrated he hasn't got his move away from Manchester United, didn't seem bothered. I’m watching them like: Where’s your heart? Where’s your desire?"

He added: "They’re too easy to score against, Manchester United, and I don’t know their style of play."



