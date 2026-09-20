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'I wouldn’t isolate them' - Michael Carrick jumps to the defence of Man Utd duo after Carabao Cup horror show against Brighton
United's cup collapse
Man United crashed out of the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday evening following a dramatic 3-2 home defeat to Brighton. The hosts initially cruised into a 2-0 lead within the opening 10 minutes before suffering a total defensive collapse at Old Trafford.
The fixture marked the first time Yoro and Heaven started together in central defence this season. However, the youthful partnership struggled to cope with the Seagulls' attacking threat as the visitors completed a historic comeback.
Heaven was directly implicated in Brighton's opening goal, while both youngsters were caught out of position for the subsequent equaliser and the decisive third strike. The result meant Brighton became the first visiting team in more than 50 years to win at United after trailing by two goals.
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Carrick shields his young defenders
The disjointed defensive display drew sharp criticism from Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, who labelled the young duo's performance "inept". The former midfielder suggested their glaring inexperience was completely exposed by Brighton's frontline.
Despite the harsh external assessments, Carrick vehemently protected his players during his pre-match press conference. The United boss stressed that the result should be viewed as a collective failure rather than an opportunity to scapegoat individuals.
"I thought they started really well in the game, I thought we started really well," Carrick told reporters. "It’s not about them, I think they will learn from different experiences and I think they have done particularly well.
"They are in a really good spot as two young players who have really good futures. Unfortunately you go through times in football where you have good spells and times where you learn a lot when things haven’t gone so well but I wouldn’t isolate them at all."
Patience required for £52m Yoro
The spotlight has shone particularly bright on Yoro, who arrived from Lille in July 2024 amid massive fanfare. United beat the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool to secure the Frenchman's signature in a £52.2 million deal, reflecting the club's profound belief in his potential.
Now 20 years old, the defender has managed 55 Premier League appearances, though nearly half have come off the bench. His only starts this campaign have been against Sabah FK in the Champions League and the domestic cup disaster against Brighton. However, Carrick remains adamant that the hefty investment will eventually pay dividends.
"I've got no worries for Leny," Carrick added. "He's got a fantastic future ahead of him. There's no cut off point. Some players find when they're 18 that they are at a level where they can really perform. Sometimes it's 22, 23, 24 when you see players start developing.
"What we've got to be careful of, and I certainly won't do, is making knee-jerk decisions on certain players just because of one game or one half or one moment in a game. We've got a lot of belief in Leny."
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Focus shifts to Fulham
United must rapidly shake off their Carabao Cup disappointment as they prepare to face Fulham at Craven Cottage this Sunday. Given the midweek defensive vulnerabilities, Carrick is widely expected to recall his established centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire to the starting XI.
A positive result in west London is essential to restore momentum and ease the mounting pressure on the squad. While Yoro and Heaven are likely to step away from the immediate firing line, their manager's unwavering public backing ensures they will remain vital squad options as the fixture schedule intensifies.
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