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Khaled Mahmoud

'Just banter?' - Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood hit with UEFA bans following wild mass brawl in Fenerbahce's Champions League play-off clash against Lyon

M. Greenwood
M. Guendouzi
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Lyon
Lyon vs Fenerbahce
Champions League Qualification

UEFA has handed down significant punishments following the chaotic scenes that marred the Champions League play-off second leg between Lyon and Fenerbahce. The disciplinary body focused heavily on former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and ex-Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood after a post-match brawl erupted at the Groupama Stadium.

  • Guendouzi pays the price for provocations

    The fallout from the explosive clash between Lyon and Fenerbahce on August 26 has resulted in heavy sanctions for several key figures. At the heart of the controversy was Guendouzi, whose provocative behaviour toward the home supporters and opposition players was cited as the catalyst for the mass brawl that followed the final whistle.

    The governing body confirmed that Guendouzi has been fined €50,000 and handed a four-match suspension from UEFA club competitions, though two of those games are suspended for a one-year probationary period. Consequently, the midfielder will miss Fenerbahce's opening two Champions League league phase fixtures against Roma and Aston Villa.

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    Greenwood and Fenerbahce hit with fines

    Guendouzi was not the only high-profile Fenerbahce player to be disciplined, as Greenwood also received a suspension and a financial penalty. The forward was sanctioned for his role in the melee, receiving a one-match ban and a €30,000 fine. The CEDB (Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body) noted his punishment was 'for breaching the fundamental rules of good conduct,' with the suspension also carrying a one-year probationary period.

    The club had to answer for the actions of their travelling support as well as the conduct of the playing squad. The official statement detailed the financial toll: 'To fine Fenerbahce €30,000 for lighting and throwing of fireworks, €15,000 for crowd disturbances, and €50,000 for the violation by its team of the general and fundamental rules of conduct.' This concludes a bruising disciplinary process for the Istanbul club following their trip to France.

  • Severe punishment for Lyon staff

    While the focus remained on the Fenerbahce stars, Lyon did not escape the wrath of the CEDB. The most significant individual punishment was reserved for Lyon's goalkeeping coach, Antonio Ferreira, who was seen charging at Guendouzi during the height of the confrontation. Ferreira has been suspended for five matches for 'serious assault,' with two of those matches suspended for a probationary period of one year.

    Lyon also faced a series of fines regarding their stadium management and fan behaviour during the heated play-off. The CEDB decided 'to fine Olympique Lyonnais €48,000 for throwing of objects, €5,500 for lighting of fireworks, €5,000 for crowd disturbances, and €50,000 for violation of general and fundamental rules of conduct.'

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    Guendouzi's defense fails to move UEFA

    The severity of these bans comes after Guendouzi attempted to downplay the incident in the immediate aftermath. Speaking to the media shortly after the match, the midfielder insisted that his gestures toward the Lyon crowd were 'just banter' and a common part of the game's competitive atmosphere.

    The official report highlighted that the Frenchman's behaviour went beyond acceptable limits of sporting rivalry. The incidents unfolded after Fenerbahce secured their spot in the main tournament, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg and a dramatic 2-1 victory in France to seal the play-off tie on aggregate.

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