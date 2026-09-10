'He was the key' - Matheus Fernandes reveals Roberto De Zerbi's influence on £85m Tottenham transfer

Tottenham have struggled at the beginning of the new Premier League season, failing to secure a victory in their opening three matches. However, Fernandes insists that the atmosphere remains positive.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the Portuguese explained that De Zerbi played a crucial role in his £85 million transfer from West Ham. The manager's vision convinced the midfielder that the north London project was a perfect fit.

"I spoke with the Mister and he was the key for this decision," Fernandes stated. "He spoke with me, he spoke with my dad, he spoke with my mum. So it was not just about me, it was about the people around me."