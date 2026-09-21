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'We needed a bit of luck' - Matheus Cunha speaks out on beating 'unbelievable' Bernd Leno to rescue point for Man Utd
Late deflection denies hosts
Cunha admitted United required a slice of luck to beat Leno after the Fulham goalkeeper produced an exceptional display between the posts. The Brazilian forward's 89th-minute strike took a heavy deflection off David Affengruber to wrongfoot the German, who had pulled off five crucial saves. That late leveller spared Carrick's side an embarrassing defeat after Martinez's bizarre own goal had handed the hosts the advantage.
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Brazilian praises opposing shot-stopper
Leno's heroic display throughout the afternoon frustrated United's attack as he repeatedly denied clear-cut opportunities from Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The visiting forward was quick to applaud the opposition goalkeeper's resilience while stressing that his team must sharpen their finishing in front of goal.
Speaking to BBC Match of the Day at full-time at Craven Cottage, Cunha said: "I think we created a lot. Fulham played well also. We got our chances, if we finish them we can finish game with three points.
“Bernd Leno is always a good goalkeeper, today he was unbelievable. We have to congratulate him but also improve. To beat Leno today we needed a bit of luck, and I got that luck to score the goal. Maybe if it doesn't touch anyone it doesn't go in."
Forward brushes off scrutiny
The 1-1 draw leaves United languishing in 12th place with just five points from their opening five Premier League fixtures. That sluggish start has intensified scrutiny surrounding Carrick's managerial future, but Cunha stressed that the dressing room remains unified behind their head coach.
Addressing the mounting pressure surrounding Old Trafford, Cunha added: "It's only the beginning, to play for this shirt there is a lot of noise around. We stay very strong, we believe in our group and manager. We showed everyone how we did it last season. The only thing we can do is work more. When I don't win games I feel anxious to play the next one to win, the only way to improve is to train and play."
- Craig Mercer
Pivotal home test looms
The three-week international break offers Carrick crucial breathing space to recalibrate his tactical setup. United return to action on October 10 when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford for a demanding test. Claiming all three points against Spurs will be vital if Carrick hopes to quell mounting scrutiny and reignite their pursuit of the upper table.
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