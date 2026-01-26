Getty Images Sport
'Obviously it's a factor' - Martin Odegaard makes worrying admission after Arsenal's Premier League title hopes dented by Man Utd defeat
- Getty Images Sport
Cunha strike dents Arsenal's title chances
Manchester City closed the gap at the top of the table following their 2-0 win over bottom side Wolves on Saturday afternoon. And Aston Villa moved level with the Cityzens on 46 points as they claimed an impressive 2-0 victory at Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.
Arsenal had hoped to re-open a seven-point lead at the top of the table when they faced United in Sunday's showpiece clash. However, despite going ahead via a Lisandro Martinez own goal, and equalising through Mikel Merino with five minutes to play, Matheus Cunha's stunning 87th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams at the Emirates over the weekend.
The result means Arsenal have failed to win their last three Premier League matches ahead of next week's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds. The downturn in fortunes has also led to suggestions that the Gunners are going to throw away the chance to claim the Premier League title having finished second in each of the previous three campaigns.
And after the defeat to United, Odegaard was asked whether the club are haunted by their previous shortcomings, with the Arsenal skipper admitting that it is "a factor".
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal title shortcomings 'a factor' says Odegaard
Following the home loss, Odegaard said: "Obviously it is a factor but it can be a good factor as well. I think it gives you more fuel, and more hunger and determination to get it done.
"I think we have experienced in all those seasons that it is a long run and a lot of things happen. We need to be together now, look for the next game and bounce back."
Odegaard, who has struggled for form following his recent return from injury, was hooked by Arteta on 58 minutes as part of a rare quadruple change as the Norwegian, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie and Gabriel Jesus were withdrawn for Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres, Merino and Eberechi Eze.
The Gunners skipper claims he did not feel the anxiety in the stands on Sunday despite a tetchy home atmosphere in recent weeks. "I didn’t feel that [nervous energy], to be honest," Odegaard added. "I was so focused on the game, I think there were definitely things we should have done better on the pitch."
The midfielder also called for togetherness, saying: "But it is time to be together now, it was never going to be easy as it is tough in this league.
"We just have to keep working and keep going. We are still top of the league and we will keep pushing each other - and be together now."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Odegaard calls for Arsenal to 'bounce back'
After the game, former Arsenal midfielder and captain Patrick Vieira questioned the players' mental toughness in their bid to go the distance as the Gunners shipped three goals for the first time since a 4-3 win over Luton in December 2023. "It’s not the fact they lost the game, it’s the way they lost the game. They need a leader to lift the spirit of the team. They need to understand when they are on the pitch they have to play with more energy and more risks. They didn’t play with the freedom to express themselves," Vieira said.
Odegaard, though, believes the team have what it takes to prove the doubters wrong. "It is a long run and there is a long way to go. Obviously, we are very disappointed with today and we should have won this game," the 27-year-old continued.
"But that’s football and there are going to be ups and downs. Now it is about how we deal with that and the key thing is to be together and work hard. Focus on the next game, win that, and go from there. We are still top of the league. We are still in a good position but obviously everyone feels disappointed with today.
"Let’s be in the moment. Look for the next game, bounce back and be together now. That is all we are going to do."
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal 'have to show mental strength' says Arteta
Arteta has echoed Odegaard's calls for 'togetherness' and has demanded his players show 'mental strength' in their bid to bounce back from their latest setback. "We have to show the mental strength that we have on the pitch when it comes to a match day. When you lose you have to show togetherness and unity."
The Spaniard added that he was disappointed by the team making a number of uncharacteristic mistakes, which "shifted the energy" after the had led. Ultimately, Arsenal capitulated to fall to a 3-2 defeat to United, which saw some in the stands boo at full time.
"That’s part of the demands and expectations that we want to win," Arteta continued. "Individually, everybody can react in the manner that they need to. It doesn’t matter, we have to do more, we have to do our very best.
"When you do that, you can rest in peace. Today we weren’t efficient enough against a team that is well organised and we got punished because of our mistakes. They had two magic moments with the goals and in big games you need these moments. We were carrying that negativity. Now it is time to be very close to those players that have given us so much joy and support them."
Arsenal round off their Champions League league phase campaign against Kairat Almaty on Wednesday before a trip to Elland Road at the weekend.
Advertisement