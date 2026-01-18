Getty/GOAL
Marc Guehi in airplane drama as flight aborts landing on way to Man City medical to seal £20m move from Crystal Palace
Guehi jets in to Manchester
Guehi flew to Manchester on Sunday morning but there was drama as his flight aborted its planned landing just before 9am, as reported by The Sun. A larger plane was unexpectedly moved onto the runway which forced Guehi's private jet to take emergency action and postpone its landing when it was very close to the ground. The flight did subsequently land safely at Manchester Airport, with Guehi then travelling onto City to finalise his transfer.
- Getty Images Sport
Glasner furious at Guehi sale
Guehi is into the last year of his contract at Crystal Palace and came close to a move to Liverpool last summer. That deal fell through at the last-minute but Guehi is now set to move to City in a deal that sees Palace avoid the prospect of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, his sale has left Oliver Glasner furious, with the manager revealing he only found out a day before their game against Sunderland.
Glasner told Sky Sports: "I heard yesterday at 10.30am for the first time that we were selling Marc. I think the negotiations were a few days long so nobody would have called at 10am and by 10.30am, everything was agreed. Then we have to deal with it. One day before a game, we have to come to Sunderland, when we know we're not on the best run. We know the circumstances with no players available and we're selling our captain. No team would do this. Other teams, the players play and then the next day, they're leaving and we are selling the day before?"
Glasner's own future at Crystal Palace is now in doubt. He revealed earlier this week he will leave at the club of the season but could now be sacked following his angry "we've been abandoned" comments after Palace's win over Sunderland.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Guehi to give Man City boost
Guehi's arrival will give Manchester City a much-needed boost. Guardiola's side slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, with City currently having to make do without injured centre-backs John Stones, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol. Guardiola has started inexperienced defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne in City's last four matches and admitted his side were second best against Michael Carrick's side.
Guardiola told reporters: "They were the better team. They had something we did not have. I’ve come many times here. But today we were not the level required to win these types of games. We had that energy four days ago against Newcastle but not today. It was not a bad performance. We didn’t get the result. It happens. It was a football game and they were better. They have a new manager, and they had the energy in a derby that we didn’t have. We’ve changed a lot of players in the last two transfer windows, and we need to live it. This [type of] game can happen; it’s more about the previous three. We change a lot in the last 12 months. The spirit has been top. Today was the day we were not here, but at Sunderland we were extraordinary and we didn’t score the goals to win against Brighton and Chelsea.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Manchester City will aim to get back on track next time out in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt. The Norwegian side are yet to manage a single win in the Champions League this season and have three draws and three defeats from their first six matches.
Advertisement