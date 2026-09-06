Manuel Neuer lauds 'very good' Loris Karius as Schalke halt Bayern Munich's historic scoring run

An inspired display from the 33-year-old goalkeeper completed quite the redemption arc after previously considering early retirement following difficult spells on the European stage. As quoted by the Bundesliga, Karius said: "It was great for me. I only had to shout to keep going, move up, drop back. Real credit to the guys for what they did. They kept so much away and made things so incredibly hard for Bayern. The guys really worked hard until they couldn't go anymore. Everyone today can be proud of their performance."