Manuel Neuer bemoans Bayern Munich’s lack of ‘killer instinct’ as Harry Kane and Co see Champions League dream die against PSG

Defender Jonathan Tah echoed his captain's sentiments, acknowledging that the French champions were the superior side across both legs of the semi-final. The commanding centre-half noted that the early goal from Dembele fundamentally changed the dynamic of the second leg, forcing Bayern into a hole that they were unable to climb out of.

"They deserved to go to the final. Both games were close. They were different games - you can't compare them. They won twice so you have to give it to them," Tah remarked. "They scored the first goal really fast. They defended really good for a lot of minutes. We didn't put enough pressure on the backline. It feels very disappointing right now. To be successful you have to deal with difficult moments. You can't always be the winning team. We can be proud of the way we handled ourselves and gave everything. It will be a good game [the final] but I'm not focusing on this game."