Signing of the season? Man Utd hailed for £35m Youri Tielemans deal as Senne Lammens tipped for greatness

United’s decision to swoop for Tielemans in a deal worth £35 million has drawn significant praise from Given, who believes the Belgian represents better value than other high-profile midfield arrivals. Speaking with BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Given suggested that United have secured a massive bargain compared to the £100m spent on Sandro Tonali and the £75m on Bruno Guimaraes elsewhere.

Given explained his stance on the move, stating: "Have Manchester United weakened their midfield by not trying to sign Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes? Well, I think Youri Tielemans is a really good signing, and remember Aston Villa only had to sell him because of financial reasons, because they signed him on a free. That’s frustrating for Villa because they have two billionaire owners but that’s what the rules say.

"To sign Tielemans for £35 million when Sandro Tonali was £100 million, well that’s actually a really good piece of business because United are getting a really experienced player for club and country."