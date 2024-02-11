‘A manager who gets the job done’ – Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney can count on Phil Parkinson during four-match winless run as Wrexham boss is ‘never fazed’Chris BurtonGettyWrexhamLeague TwoBradford CityRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney can count on Phil Parkinson, says his former Bradford chairman, as the Wrexham boss is a man “who gets the job done”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons have hit a rare wobbleSlipped to fifth in League TwoBoss backed to turn things around