Man Utd told to go after Netherlands star who 'could start every week' under Michael Carrick after promising World Cup debut

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Butt identified Summerville as a player who fits the profile required by Man Utd. Butt noted that while the 24-year-old still has room for improvement, his ceiling is high enough to warrant a serious pursuit.

"He's an explosive player, he's good to watch, but I don't think he's consistent enough," Butt explained. "However, the money shouldn’t be a lot to get him, and United have to build a squad.

"It can’t be all about going and getting the superstar signings. Summerville was brilliant for the Netherlands in the first game, so he could potentially start every week for Man United. I'm looking at him thinking he’s got to get a lot more consistent to get to the next level. But I'd still definitely look at signing a player like him."



