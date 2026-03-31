Man Utd urged to explore 'crazy' Jude Bellingham transfer this summer as Louis Saha makes 'best in the world' claim about Real Madrid star

While Bellingham is the marquee dream, Saha also has his eyes on Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. The former Everton man has been a standout performer for the Magpies this season, becoming an England regular in the process.

Reflecting on Gordon's potential, Saha said: "Anthony Gordon is still a young lad and he has to consider his future on a base of stability and repay the trust that he's got from his manager. His tournament at the World Cup may change and speed up a little bit.

"I would love to see a bit more consistency from him, but I would love to see him at Manchester United as well because he's definitely a big asset. I’d like to see him play at the highest level for two seasons, then join a club like United and have a big impact."