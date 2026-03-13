Man Utd make Newcastle star Sandro Tonali their top priority alongside Crystal Palace & Nottingham Forest midfielders

The Old Trafford hierarchy have placed Tonali at the top of a recruitment drive designed to modernize the squad's core. The 25-year-old Italy international, currently tied to Newcastle until 2029, is seen as the ideal profile to strengthen the midfield of the team that will be leaving Casemiro.

United’s interest comes as Newcastle grapple with a difficult season that could leave them without European football. However, the Red Devils are also reportedly monitoring several domestic options to ensure they do not lose top-flight talent used to the rigours of English football, according to The Sun.