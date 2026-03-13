Getty
Man Utd make Newcastle star Sandro Tonali their top priority alongside Crystal Palace & Nottingham Forest midfielders
Manchester United eye Magpies' midfield engine
The Old Trafford hierarchy have placed Tonali at the top of a recruitment drive designed to modernize the squad's core. The 25-year-old Italy international, currently tied to Newcastle until 2029, is seen as the ideal profile to strengthen the midfield of the team that will be leaving Casemiro.
United’s interest comes as Newcastle grapple with a difficult season that could leave them without European football. However, the Red Devils are also reportedly monitoring several domestic options to ensure they do not lose top-flight talent used to the rigours of English football, according to The Sun.
- AFP
Premier League talent on the radar
Alongside Tonali, United have compiled a comprehensive shortlist of domestic talent. Palace’s Wharton and Forest standout Anderson are both high on the list of priorities. The same report stated that United would likely need to secure Champions League qualification to convince either Anderson or Wharton to make the move to Old Trafford, given the rising stock of both young England hopefuls.
The competition for Anderson is expected to be particularly fierce, with Manchester City regarded as the frontrunners for the Forest linchpin. However, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can compete with City to meet Anderson's wage demands. Meanwhile, Palace are expected to sell Wharton this summer given his soaring valuation.
Young alternatives at Bournemouth and Brighton
The recruitment team at Old Trafford is also keeping tabs on Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. Scott is regarded as a more attractive option by United than his teammate Tyler Adams. At 22, Scott fits the profile of the young, energetic midfielder that Man Utd are looking for.
Baleba remains of interest despite a challenging season with the Seagulls. United had previously enquired about his availability during the summer window of 2025, but an agreement was ultimately not reached. The focus on youth is clear, with Anderson aged 23 while Wharton, Scott, and Baleba are all just 22, representing a long-term strategy to replace aging stars like Casemiro.
- Getty Images Sport
Old connections and historical hurdles
Interestingly, the link to Tonali brings back memories of Dan Ashworth’s tenure. The former United sporting director was the architect behind Tonali’s original move from AC Milan to Tyneside in 2023. Ashworth lasted five months at United before his sudden departure after he expressed misgivings about the appointment of Ruben Amorim, creating an ironic backdrop to United's pursuit of his former signing.
Signing a player from Newcastle would also break a long-standing drought in business between the two clubs. United have not bought a player from Newcastle since the then-British record arrival of Andy Cole for £7m in January 1995. Whether Tonali or one of his Premier League rivals can finally bridge that gap remains to be seen as the summer window approaches.
However, before diving into the summer transfer market, Man Utd will be aiming to finish in the top three in the Premier League this season to secure a return to the Champions League. Carrick's side currently sit third with 51 points from 29 matches, level with their next opponents, Aston Villa.
