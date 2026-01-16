Man Utd have shown Man City how NOT to replace a legendary manager - but who is the right man to step into Pep Guardiola's shoes?

City supporters sarcastically dubbed David Moyes a ‘football genius’ during his reign of terror after stepping into the dugout vacated by Sir Alex Ferguson; they crowed about Jose Mourinho ‘parking the bus’ when City outclassed the Portuguese’s defensive-minded United at Old Trafford; they gleefully sung ‘Ole's at the wheel’ when Solskjaer’s tenure had unravelled; they called Erik ten Hag a ‘clown’ and changed the words to United supporters’ ode to Ruben Amorim, declaring ‘They’re never gonna win again, the Reds are going down’.
Those same fans will no doubt already be composing a chant about Michael Carrick ahead Saturday’s derby at Old Trafford as they hope their side can give the latest incumbent a rough ride in his first match since succeeding Amorim until the end of the season. And yet amid the mocking and guffawing, City will have their own succession plan to think about sooner or later.