Arsenal legend backs shocking Man Utd star Marcus Rashford swap deal

Speaking on whether he would sanction the exchange, Dixon backed the move as a positive step for both players. He highlighted Arteta's man-management as the key factor to getting the best out of Rashford.

"Would I swap them (Myles Lewis Skelly and Marcus Rashford)? You know what, I probably would," Dixon told BestBettingSites. "And that's nothing against Myles Lewis-Skelly, it's about giving him the freedom to go and expand his game elsewhere.

"With Marcus Rashford, he's a player who needs an arm around his shoulder, and Arteta would be great for him. Give him that love, give him the freedom to play on that left side, and yeah, I'd like to see him in an Arsenal shirt. I have my reservations about whether he's consistently a top-class player, but based on what Arsenal have in the squad now, he'd be a good addition."