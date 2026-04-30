Man Utd handed major Matheus Cunha injury boost ahead of blockbuster Liverpool clash

The Red Devils were bolstered by the sight of Cunha during Thursday's training session at Carrington. The former Wolves man had been sidelined recently, missing the 2-1 victory over Brentford on Monday night due to a sore hip flexor, but his return to the grass suggests he is winning his race to be fit for the weekend.

Michael Carrick's side are preparing for one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar, and having their influential number 10 available would be a massive lift. The Brazilian has been in fine form so far this year, and his presence on the training field comes at the perfect time as United look to consolidate their position in the Premier League's top five and qualify for the Champions League.