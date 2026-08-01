Explained: Why Marcus Rashford is missing Man Utd's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid

The forward's future at Old Trafford is once again in the spotlight following the conclusion of his loan spell at Barcelona, which did not result in a permanent agreement. Despite helping the Spanish giants secure the Liga title, the Catalan club opted to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United instead.

The situation was further complicated after a £40 million release clause reserved exclusively for Premier League clubs expired without any formal bids being made. Red Devils officials remain keen to offload the player to trim his £325,000-a-week wages, though no suitor has matched their valuation.

Meanwhile, the player's relationship with the coaching staff has improved following the departure of Ruben Amorim, who had frozen him out of the first-team fold. Michael Carrick's appointment as manager has now provided him with an opportunity to demonstrate his value.