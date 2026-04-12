GOAL
'The decision was good!' - Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes praises Harry Kane for leaving Tottenham to join Bayern Munich in search of trophies as Ballon d'Or charge heats up
Kane's trophy drought
Kane ended up scoring 280 goals for Spurs, surpassing Jimmy Greaves as the most prolific scorer in their history. Despite his reputation as one of the best players in the world, the England captain was unable to help the north Londoners end their trophy drought. With only one year remaining on his contract, he left Tottenham for Bayern in 2023, though it wasn't until 2025 that he got his hands on silverware, firing the Bavarians back to the Bundesliga title. With Bayern on the cusp of retaining the German championship and among the favourites in the Champions League, there is talk that Kane could even become the next winner of the Ballon d'Or.
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Fernandes backs Kane for 'good decision'
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Fernandes claimed that while trophies shouldn't be the measure of a player's quality, he admired Kane for stepping out of his comfort zone.
"We've seen many Ballon d'Or winners who haven't won the Champions League. They still won because they were the best," Fernandes said.
"Obviously, it's easier for me to say because I haven't won many trophies. And trophies are important. But at the same time, you don't play by yourself. It's not tennis.
"If he had stayed [at Tottenham] another one or two seasons, he'd have been the best goalscorer ever in the Premier League. So, would he have been a legend or not? He would.
"He decided to go to Bayern and the decision is good because he knows he has a big chance of winning trophies. And now we're talking about Harry Kane that is scoring the same amount of goals he was scoring at Tottenham, but he might win a Ballon d'Or now because he’s going to win trophies."
Kane smashing records on way to glory
Kane was in the headlines earlier this week for scoring on his return from injury in Bayern's 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. That took his tally for the season to 49 in only 41 games.
Bayern have now also broken the record for most goals scored in a single Bundesliga campaign, reaching 105 with five games still to play following a 5-0 win at St Pauli on Saturday.
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What next for Kane?
Kane was an unused substitute for that trip to St Pauli, with the striker rested ahead of Wednesday's return leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Should Bayern advance, they will play either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool in the semi-finals.