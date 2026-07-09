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Donny Afroni

Man Utd snubbed by Aurelien Tchouameni and Real Madrid as midfielder's new salary revealed

A. Tchouameni
Transfers
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United have seen their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni come to an abrupt end after the Frenchman committed his future to Real Madrid. The Red Devils had identified the midfield powerhouse as a key target to bolster their engine room, but Los Blancos have moved swiftly to secure a new long-term agreement.

  • Commitment to the Bernabeu core

    According to AS, Madrid refused to listen to any offers for the French international, who was simultaneously determined to remain in the Spanish capital, pledging to a new five-year deal.

    The deal comes at a time when Europe's elite continue to circle Madrid's young stars, but the club has remained firm in their stance. By extending his stay until 2031, Los Blancos are ensuring that one of the premier ball-winners in world football remains at the heart of their transitional project.


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  • Tchouameni(C)Getty Images

    Salary details and net earnings

    Despite various reports suggesting a stratospheric pay rise, the financial details of the package have now emerged. In his new deal, Tchouameni will earn around €9 million per season, contrary to recent reports he will be on €13m. The Frenchman understands that Madrid is the best possible place for his sporting development, and an understanding between his representatives and the club was reached without major hurdles.

  • Interest from Manchester United dismissed

    The path to this renewal has been remarkably smooth, largely due to the clear intent shown by both parties. This internal harmony stands in stark contrast to the external noise generated by interest from the Premier League. Specifically, United made attempts to lure the Frenchman to Old Trafford, but Madrid refused to even listen to offers for their midfield general.

    The Red Devils were reportedly made aware quite early in their pursuit that any movement would be in vain. There has never been any consideration of a transfer from the player's side or the club's board. Tchouameni has communicated at all times that his only desire was to continue and expand his bond with Madrid, as he feels completely identified with the club, the city, and the values of the institution.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Mourinho gives the green light

    The decision to renew the 26-year-old’s contract is a strategic club move that has also received full backing from the technical staff. Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be delighted with the development, as he considers Tchouameni to be one of the best in his position. For the Portuguese coach, the Frenchman is responsible for managing the control and tempo of the team's play. This absolute confidence from the coaching staff has been a key factor in the player's desire to commit his peak years to the club.

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