Man Utd to appeal against Lisandro Martinez red card for hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Head coach Michael Carrick was left fuming by the officiating, making his feelings explicitly clear immediately after the final whistle. The United manager did not hold back in his assessment of the incident. Carrick stated that the decision was "absolutely shocking" and "one of the worst I’ve seen".

Furthermore, he questioned how Martinez could have been sent off for perceived violent conduct when Leeds striker Calvert-Lewin escaped any censure for what he felt was a "forearm smash" on Leny Yoro in the lead-up to the opening goal. The club share this growing frustration with recent Premier League refereeing.