Man Utd & Chelsea agree £50m deal for Brazilian star

United have made a significant splash in the transfer market by securing a £50m deal for Santos, Sky Sportsreports. The Red Devils will pay an initial up-front fee of £48m to their Premier League rivals, with a further £2m set to follow in add-ons. It marks a major investment in the 22-year-old, who is now expected to undergo his medical shortly. The ambitious move comes as United prepare for their return to the Champions League next season, following an impressive campaign under Michael Carrick.

The deal also includes a safety net for the Blues, as Chelsea will insert a 10% sell-on clause in Santos' contract with Man United. Having been in and out of the first team during his time in West London, the move represents a clean break for the midfielder as he seeks a more prominent role at a top European club under the lights at Old Trafford.



