'If that's man-management, I'm flabbergasted' - Igor Tudor called out for ignoring Antonin Kinsky after substituting goalkeeper in horrific start vs Atletico Madrid

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who also took in a brief spell at Spurs later in his career, was left fuming after spotting the Tottenham interim manager’s "cold" reaction following the substitution.

"The whole stadium is feeling sorry for him. He walks past Tudor - and he doesn’t even acknowledge him. If that’s man-management, I'm flabbergasted. He stands there and pretends it hasn’t happened," Hart fumed on TNT Sports. "I’m just heartbroken from the lad, absolutely heartbroken. This Tottenham team is all over the shop at the moment." Former Liverpool winger and fellow TNT pundit Steve McManaman then added: “That’s as cold as cold can be.”