Man City planning shock transfer raid on Tottenham for familiar face - with player previously signed for £11m set to cost considerably more second time around

Manchester City are preparing to launch a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Porro. The Premier League champions are ramping up their search for a new specialist right-back ahead of the upcoming campaign, according to Football Insider.

City are yet to fully replace the influence of Kyle Walker since his departure last summer. Consequently, Porro has emerged as the leading candidate to fill that void, having established himself as one of the most productive full-backs in the division despite Tottenham's difficult season.