Man City's 'lucky' bonsai: Erling Haaland taking 'responsibility' for tending to Japanese tree that makes John Stones 'angry' as new Netflix documentary reveals bizarre dressing room ritual

Erling Haaland has been taking "responsibility" for a "lucky bonsai tree" at Manchester City after introducing it into the dressing room last season.