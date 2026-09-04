'Is he coming?' - Enzo Maresca reveals Manchester City stars begged for Enzo Fernandez transfer ahead of £125m deal

The arrival of Fernandez from Chelsea has sent shockwaves through the Premier League, but it appears the Manchester City squad were already well aware of the impact the 2022 World Cup winner would have. Maresca, who previously worked with the 25-year-old Argentina international at Stamford Bridge before his deadline day move to City for a joint-British record £125m, admitted that the demand for the midfielder's signature came from within the dressing room as well as the boardroom.

Speaking ahead of a potential debut against Coventry City on Saturday, Maresca highlighted the buzz among the senior figures at the club. 'I just said he is a winner and when you belong to a squad and another winning player arrives, they are always happy. I can promise you that in the last four or five days four or five players from the squad were asking if he is coming or not because they want him to be with us. It's very important that he is with us and we are 100 per cent happy with that.'