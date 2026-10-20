Man City in the Championship! Could Kalvin Phillips get another chance as forgotten £42m ex-England international seeks to rediscover ‘smile’ during Sheffield United loan?

Kilgallon, who represented Leeds and Sheffield United in his playing days and was speaking in association with FC 27 coins, told GOAL when asked about Phillips’ latest bid for redemption: “Was absolutely loved at Leeds United. The move to Man City, was it right for him?

“Maybe trophies and money in your back pocket but when he was moving there, you've got to be looking at the other midfielders that were in that squad at the time and thinking, how much football am I actually going to play here? [Kevin] De Bruyne, Rodri, in front of you, [Bernardo] Silva.

“It was the wrong move for him. Great, you make a load of money and you might have a few medals, but he's not been involved. It's probably the worst time of his whole career and he's making a bundle of money!

“You can see it on his face that he's not happy. I hope for him at Sheffield United, someone like Chris Wilder is definitely someone who can get him back playing. He's a character and probably sees a bit of an experiment or a bit of a task to get Kalvin Phillips back to where he was when he was playing for Leeds United.

“It's another massive club. Sheffield United fans, you're playing in front of 24, 25,000 every week. Hopefully he gets a smile back and starts knocking 25, 30 games a season out again. It's not happened for a long time.”