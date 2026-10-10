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Gary Neville warns of 'absolute uproar' if Man City appeal drags on as Man Utd legend demands TRIPLE punishments
City appeal landmark ruling
Manchester City were recently found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial charges levelled against them by the Premier League. The Etihad club have swiftly launched an appeal against the unprecedented ruling, meaning a fresh hearing will now take place.
Despite the initial guilty verdict, no sanctions have been confirmed yet. Potential penalties ranging from severe points deductions and title stripping to outright relegation have all been widely debated across the English game.
With City fighting to clear their name, the timeline for the new legal process remains uncertain. However, the prospect of the appeal dragging into the final months of the campaign has sparked serious concern among onlookers and pundits alike.
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A timeline warning
Speaking on the Overlap Daily, Neville stressed that the situation cannot be allowed to overshadow the climax of the current campaign. The former United captain insisted that a definitive conclusion must be reached by early spring to protect the integrity of the competition.
“It will be very difficult for everybody in football to watch Manchester City win the league this year," Neville explained. "Psychologically, it would be a huge problem for the game. I don’t think the Premier League can let this run until the end of the season. If Manchester City are lifting the Premier League trophy in May without a verdict being given, there will be absolute uproar."
He added: "The case must be dealt with by February or March. Due process has to happen, and City believe they will get off the charges, so we will see what happens. But you cannot get to the end of the season and have Manchester City win the title without a verdict.”
The triple punishment demand
Beyond the timeline, Neville outlined exactly how he feels the Manchester outfit should be disciplined if the guilty verdict is upheld. He called for a devastating combination of sanctions, pointing specifically to boardroom accountability and historical honours.
“I think the owners should go, the titles should be stripped for the relevant period, and there should be a multi-year points punishment," he declared. "The owners and executives are going to struggle to remain in place if the same test that I have to follow as a director and owner is applied consistently."
Despite his firm stance, Neville dismissed the idea of plunging City down the English football pyramid. “I’m not particularly fixated on relegating Manchester City to League One or League Two. I want the club to return to the Premier League. I was speaking to a City fan this morning who said supporters are going to wear retro kits on Sunday to show that they love the club and would go back to where they were if they had to. If that is what they do, good luck to them."
He conceded, however, that forcing an ownership change would send shockwaves far beyond the pitch: “But I can understand why the Premier League, politicians and regulators are concerned about the impact of removing the owners. For the club, the city and the east side of Manchester, the economic consequences would be enormous. That is the context, even though I have been clear about the punishment I think should happen.”
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Awaiting the final verdict
With an appeal officially lodged, the Premier League and Manchester City are now preparing for a fresh legal showdown. A new hearing will dictate the final outcome, but the exact timeline for a resolution remains frustratingly vague.
The immediate challenge for the governing body is accelerating this process to avoid the exact scenario Neville fears. Until a definitive verdict is delivered, a dark cloud of uncertainty will continue to hang over the English top flight and the current title race.
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