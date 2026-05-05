Man arrested for alleged racist abuse as Man City condemn attacks on Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi during Everton draw

In response to these separate incidents, City reiterated their absolute zero-tolerance policy towards any form of prejudice. The reigning champions made it abundantly clear that such behaviour has no place in football or society. The official release noted: "Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match." #

Promising to provide comprehensive care and resources to help the players navigate the aftermath of these targeted attacks, the club firmly concluded: "We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game."