Luis Enrique dodges question on PSG's sneaky tactic to nullify Michael Olise in Champions League semi-final win vs Bayern Munich

When questioned about the unusual method, the Spanish coach was unwilling to shed light on his tactical innovations. "What is important, is that all the supporters want to see PSG win. They do not want to know how you play. They like the manner in which we play and, after each match, we talk about the details. But I have no intention of giving information to the opponent," Enrique told reporters.

The former Barcelona boss clearly prefers to keep his cards close to his chest as the club chases its second European crown. He emphasized that the overarching goal was victory, regardless of the aesthetics of certain individual actions. "We look for the best way to win matches. I have reviewed the match, I am very proud of what we did. We sought to win the match, we did everything to win the match, that was the most important thing. After, the details, it is prettier for journalists, but I am not interested," he added.