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Luis Enrique dodges question on PSG's sneaky tactic to nullify Michael Olise in Champions League semi-final win vs Bayern Munich
The secret of the out balls
In a high-stakes encounter that saw PSG progress to the final, observers were baffled by Safonov’s distribution. Rather than seeking out a teammate, the goalkeeper frequently aimed for the touchline. Recent reports suggest these long balls played by the Russian goalkeeper out of bounds were actually part of a sophisticated blueprint to stifle Vincent Kompany’s attacking transitions.
The strategy involved Safonov deliberately sending the ball into the stands roughly 10 meters past the halfway line. This forced Bayern to restart from a static throw-in, preventing their dangerous forwards from exploiting the space that usually opens up during traditional goal-kick build-ups. It essentially reset the defensive shape of the Parisian side, allowing them to engage in an organized press immediately.
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Luis Enrique remains coy on details
When questioned about the unusual method, the Spanish coach was unwilling to shed light on his tactical innovations. "What is important, is that all the supporters want to see PSG win. They do not want to know how you play. They like the manner in which we play and, after each match, we talk about the details. But I have no intention of giving information to the opponent," Enrique told reporters.
The former Barcelona boss clearly prefers to keep his cards close to his chest as the club chases its second European crown. He emphasized that the overarching goal was victory, regardless of the aesthetics of certain individual actions. "We look for the best way to win matches. I have reviewed the match, I am very proud of what we did. We sought to win the match, we did everything to win the match, that was the most important thing. After, the details, it is prettier for journalists, but I am not interested," he added.
Neutralising the Michael Olise threat
One of the primary beneficiaries of this "sneaky" tactic was the PSG backline, who were tasked with containing one of Europe’s most in-form wingers. After Olise found the net in the first leg, PSG effectively killed the game’s rhythm in the return fixture by kicking the ball out on the side he patrolled. This prevented the Frenchman - who failed to register a single goal contribution in the second leg - from finding the vertical space he needs to hurt teams on the counter-attack, forcing him into congested areas instead.
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Focus turns to the Champions League final
PSG are set to face Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest, with history on the line. The French side are on the verge of becoming the second team in the modern era to successfully defend their Champions League title. Only Real Madrid, who secured three consecutive trophies between 2016 and 2018, has managed to defend their crown since the competition was reformatted. As they prepare for this decisive clash in Hungary, the French giants aim to join that elite rank and cement their dominance in European football.