Luis Enrique explains Hugo Ekitike's PSG struggles as Liverpool star prepares to face former side

The 23-year-old will return to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday when Liverpool face his old side in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. In the build-up, PSG boss Enrique was asked about the France international's struggles under his guardianship.

"Normally, I do not talk about players who are not at PSG," he told reporters. "I remember his time here. He played very well in Germany and now, currently, at Liverpool. He is now an international player and I think he has progressed a lot. It is normal. He was very young when he was here and he has improved a lot since then. But it is not the moment to talk about Liverpool players."