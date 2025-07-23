England v Italy - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-FinalGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Lucy Bronze insists England have nothing to prove despite Lionesses sealing Euro 2025 final place by skin of their teeth after incredible quarter & semi-final drama

Lucy Bronze insists the Lionesses have no need to prove themselves despite scraping into the Euro 2025 semi-finals and final. On Monday, they overturned a 1–0 deficit to beat Italy 2–1 in extra time thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from 19‑year‑old Michelle Agyemang and a dramatic penalty rebound goal by Chloe Kelly.

  • England survived Italy scare
  • Bronze hailed the team’s resilience
  • Confident ahead of another historic final
